Start of MLB season pushed back at least 8 weeks, per CDC’s coronavirus guidelines

DETROIT – The start of the Major League Baseball season will be pushed back at least eight weeks from Sunday, in accordance with the CDC recommendation regarding large gatherings and the coronavirus.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred notified team owners during a Monday conference call that the 2020 regular seaosn will be pushed back in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines against gathers of more than 50 people.

CDC officials advised against such gatherings for the next eight weeks.

“The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the release says. “We still continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.”

MLB suspended spring training games last week and announced the season would be delayed at least two weeks. With this new eight-week delay -- as well as a shortened spring training period of some sort once players return to the field -- baseball will officially be pushed back until at least mid-May, if not later.

The NCAA has already canceled the College World Series and Women’s College World Series, as well.