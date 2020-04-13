Former Detroit Lions star Herman Moore helps battle coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

DETROIT – Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore is doing his part in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lions fans know Moore as the dominant receiver of the 1990s who amassed 9,174 receiving yards while wearing the Honolulu blue and silver.

But now, Moore is an entrepreneur, and his company, Team Business Solutions. These days, his regular business is on hold. With the help of his partners in Grand Rapids, Superior Business Solutions, Moore is working to get desperately needed personal protection equipment into the hands of those who need it most in Michigan and across the country.

“When PPE became a need here in Michigan, we jumped right in,” Moore said. “We’re already working with those facilities abroad and overseas. It was easy for us to have that same connectivity. They transformed their facilities and factories into PPE stuff.”

Moore’s company can get the PPE directly from the factory to sources they know and trust. To date, the company has helped healthcare companies, government and small- to medium-sized businesses.

Moore has received PPE in the millions, but it hasn’t come without struggles.

“(We) make sure we are doing everything necessary so those who really need it -- to get the supplies without the gouging, without those trying to take advantage of a high-demand market,” Moore said.

Moore said the no-quit mentality he learned during his football career has helped him in his mission.

“It has kicked in,” Moore said. “It is a part of me. You can’t wait. It’s a now thing -- no procrastination on our side.”

Moore said his company is also looking ahead to when we can all leave our houses and head back into society. He said they’re putting together a playbook of supplies that will possibly be a need then.