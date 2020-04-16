PGA Tour: Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic scheduled for July 2-5 without fans

DETROIT – The PGA Tour announced Thursday that this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic a the Detroit Golf Club is scheduled for July 2-5.

The PGA said it plans to resume 2020 play with the first four events, including the Rocket Mortgage Classic, closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.

“The PGA will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA Tour events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved,” reads a statement released Thursday.

Summary of PGA TOUR events from 2019-20 schedule affected by date changes or cancellations:

RBC Canadian Open, originally scheduled for the week of June 8-14, has been canceled

Charles Schwab Challenge, originally scheduled for May 18-24, rescheduled to June 8-14 (former RBC Canadian Open dates)

RBC Heritage, originally scheduled for April 13-19, rescheduled to June 15-21 (former U.S. Open dates)

Rocket Mortgage Classic, originally scheduled for May 25-31, rescheduled to July 2-5 (former World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship dates)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, originally scheduled for June 1-7, rescheduled to July 13-19 (former The Open Championship/Barbasol Championship dates)

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship, originally scheduled for June 29-July 5, rescheduled to July 27-August 2 (former Olympic Games men’s golf competition dates)

Barbasol Championship, originally scheduled for July 13-19 opposite The Open Championship, has been canceled

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, originally scheduled for March 23-29 and postponed on March 12, has been rescheduled as part of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season schedule, September 21-27 (opposite the Ryder Cup)

The April 6 golf industry announcement outlined changes to the four major championships as well as the Wyndham Championship and the three FedExCup Playoffs events.

Revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule