These 7 NFL teams are rolling out new looks -- love them or hate them?

With live competitions on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the world probably hasn’t seen as many sports headlines in recent weeks -- and now this week alone, we already have a major NFL trade deal (tight end Rob Gronkowski will join quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers confirmed), the unveiling of new NFL uniforms for some teams, and the 2020 Draft remains set for Thursday.

Phew. What a great week, all things considered!

Let’s get back to those uniforms and new looks. Some changes are major -- the Los Angeles Chargers got some love on Twitter for their fresh threads. Other tweaks aren’t as significant; for example, as is the case with the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Let’s go through the uniforms team by team, and talk about what we know and see so far.

Los Angeles Chargers

Pretty cool with the all-white and all-navy combos, and we dig the number on the helmet.

Danny Woodhead, who used to play for the Chargers, tweeted, “Wish (I) wore those.”

Wish i wore those https://t.co/VQHmaNSHI8 — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) April 21, 2020

New England Patriots

Something old, something new,

something borrowed, something blue.



New jerseys in action 📷: https://t.co/sNz9uMgQue — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 21, 2020

Patriots.com describes it like this:

“The Patriots unveiled the team’s new uniforms Monday morning, the first change to the primary uniform in 20 years. What was previously known as the Patriots alternate uniform has been promoted to the team’s home primary, and an entirely new version has been unveiled for away games. The switch is a step to modernize the Patriots look, a process that started more than two years ago.”

With Gronk joining his old pal Brady in Tampa Bay, it’s a new era in New England. We like this change -- it was time for a slightly updated look.

Atlanta Falcons

Futuristic but simple. Cool!

Sporting News had this to say: " ... Arguably the nicest and most unique part of the Falcons new uniforms is the satin finish of their black helmets; it makes the lids look almost deep gray, which plays well with the rest of their updated color palette. With a single stripe down the sides of the uniforms and and updated number font (with shadowing that works and isn’t overstated), the uniforms are certainly toned down but offer a new look."

Indianapolis Colts

Full disclosure: We had to poke around online to see what had really changed here.

Sporting News said the Colts introduced a new wordmark and added black into their color scheme, though it’s not featured in their uniforms.

What is featured is a new font for their numbers, which mirrors their wordmark.

Looks nice, FWIW.

Tampa Bay Bucs

It's all in the details.



Answering your questions about the new helmet & uniforms 👇 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 15, 2020

These new unis draw from the team’s Super Bowl era, a post on buccaneers.com says.

The team also reported that the changes were largely inspired by fan feedback.

Buccaneers Owner and Co-Chairman Ed Glazer added, “This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl-era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

Cleveland Browns

Very clean.

These eliminated the “BROWNS” ultra branding on the leg and “Cleveland” across the chest, Sporting News said.

Not a lot to see or comment on here, but we dig the simple look.

Los Angeles Rams

An unveiling is expected likely in May.

Here’s what the team’s website said, if you clicked or tapped on “New Look”: Since returning home to Los Angeles, the organization has worked to develop an identity that celebrates both the team’s storied history and the diverse and dynamic community of LA – a brand that respects the past and represents the future. This new look is part of an effort to deliver an unprecedented experience for Rams fans, on Sundays and all year round.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments to tell us what you like and dislike.