Bowling to return when PBA resumes season June 6

DETROIT – The Professional Bowlers Association will resume its season June 6 with changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

All tournaments will be played in Jupiter, Florida without an audience. Players will be distanced, and equipment will not be shared.

“We are so excited to be one of the first properties bringing live sports back to broadcast television,” PBA CEO Colie Edison said. “This dynamic series of events will showcase the immense talent of our elite bowlers to a wide audience and we look forward to welcoming new fans to the Professional Bowlers Association.”