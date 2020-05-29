MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt

FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, an empty Parkview Field minor league baseball stadium is shown in downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. Unlike the NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball that can run on television revenue, it's impossible for some minor sports leagues in North America to go on in empty stadiums and arenas in light of the coronavirus pandemic. These attendance-driven leagues might not play again at all in 2020, putting some teams in danger of surviving at all and potentially changing the landscape of minor league sports in the future. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP, File)

NEW YORK – Major league teams have released hundreds of young players with the minor league season in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 200 players were cut Friday and more than 400 have been released over the past month according to transactions posted at MiLB.com.

The start of the minor league season was postponed in March and players were mostly sent home from spring training. While Major League Baseball and the players' association are negotiating terms to play big league ball this summer, it's unlikely there will be minor league games.

Minor league players not on 40-man rosters were promised $400 per week through May 31 by a policy drafted by MLB. At least 15 teams have promised to extend those allowances through at least June, with Oakland the only club known to be ending its stipends at the end of May.

The Chicago White Sox were among the clubs to make cuts, but they will continue to pay $400 per week to the 25 players released last week.

Lower-level players were hit hardest by cuts, with at least 172 players released from the rookie-level Gulf Coast, Arizona and Dominican Summer Leagues.

It's not unusual for big league teams to release minor leaguers at this time of year. Cuts are routine ahead of the June draft as franchises make space for newly acquired players, and teams also kept more players than usual after spring training this season. It's unclear if more minor league players are being released this season than normal.

Baseball will hold its amateur draft June 10, but MLB has shortened the draft from 40 rounds to five.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports