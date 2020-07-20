85ºF

NBA: Russell Westbrook partners with the NBAPA to create social justice lifestyle shirts

Shirts will be made through Westbrook's clothing brand, 'Honor the Gift'

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook joins demonstrators Sunday June, 7, 2020 in Compton, Calif., during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Given that the NBA has not grown the options of social justice-based sayings that players can choose from on their jerseys, the NBA’s players union has taken it upon themselves, in collaboration with Russell Westbrook, to change that.

The NBPA partnered with Westbrook’s clothing line, Honor the Gift, to design shirts with messages that were not approved for NBA jerseys.

The following messages will be included in the line, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charnia

  • Systemic Racism
  • Police Reform
  • I Can’t Breathe
  • No Justice No Peace
  • Break the Cycle
  • Strange Fruit
  • By Any Means
  • Power to the People
  • Equality
  • Am I Next?

Additionally, the names of police brutality victims will adorn the front of every shirt. Those names include Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Terence Crutcher, Sandra Bland, Pamela Turner, Tamir Rice and Ahmaud Arbery.

Westbrook himself also released a preview of the shirts on his personal Twitter account:

It’s not yet known whether players will be allowed to wear the shirts during waramups or if they will only be permitted to wear them around the NBA bubble.

