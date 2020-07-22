NBA: Clippers, Nuggets, Pelicans and Heat headline pre-season scrimmages

The NBA is set to begin pre-season scrimmages in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic -- 3 p.m. EST

The Los Angeles Clippers bring back superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George while the Orlando Magic bring back high flyer Aaron Gordon. Before the season was put on hold, the Magic were in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Clippers are second in the Western Conference.

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets -- 3:30 p.m. EST

The Denver Nuggets bring back Nikola Jokic, who has been cleared by the league after having coronavirus (COVID-19), along with rookie Bol Bol, who is the son of former NBA great Manute Bol. The Washington Wizards are bringing former University of Michigan standout Mortiz Wagner, while All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal are not participating.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets -- 7 p.m. EST

The New Orleans Pelicans bring young energy with players like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, while the Brooklyn Nets bring an interesting roster to the bubble, with players like Jamal Crawford and former Grand Rapids Drive player Donta Hall. Unfortunately, Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are out due to injury.

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat -- 8 p.m. EST

The Sacramento Kings have to rally back after losing star forward Marvin Bagley III to a foot injury for the season. They still have rising star De’aron Fox and former Warriors player Harrison Barnes. With Jimmy Butler and rookie Tyler Herro, the Heat bring some fire players. Before the season was put on pause, the Heat were fourth in the Eastern Conference while the Kings sat at 11th in the Western Conference.

The NBA will be using 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes for the scrimmages. Games are able to be viewed from NBA TV and League Pass.