Seattle NHL team announces name: Kraken

The NHL’s newest expansion franchise in Seattle has announced a name: Kraken.

The Kraken will begin play in the 2021-22 NHL season. They will be part of the league’s Pacific Division, finally balancing the conferences at 16 teams each.

The city of Seattle has not had a professional hockey team since the Totems of the Western Hockey League left in 1975. However, pro hockey in the city dates back to 1915 when the Seattle Metropolitans played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association. In 1917, the Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup.

The Kraken team colors are shades of sea blue with some red dressing. The team’s website lists the official colors as:

Deep sea blue

Ice blue

Boundless blue

Shadow blue

Red alert

This has been a long-anticipated name and theme reveal since the NHL announced the Seattle franchise back in December 2018. The ownership group is led by David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tod Leiweke.

Climate Pledge Arena, formerly known as KeyArena and Seattle Center Coliseum, will be home to the Kraken. It is undergoing a massive redevelopment.