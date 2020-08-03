75ºF

Next 4 Detroit Tigers games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in St. Louis Cardinals organization

13 members of Cardinals organization test positive for coronavirus

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Joe Jimenez #77 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals with Austin Romine #7 at Comerica Park on July 28, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The upcoming four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Cardinals organization.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play four games at Comerica Park this week -- one on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday. Originally the final two games were scheduled to be played in St. Louis, but the Cardinals were expected to instead play them as the home team in Detroit after the outbreak.

Officials confirmed Monday that 13 members of the Cardinals organization -- seven players and six staff members -- tested positive for the virus.

The Tigers’ next scheduled series is in Pittsburgh for three games against the Pirates Friday through Sunday.

Detroit is off to a 5-5 start this season, most recently dropping both games of a doubleheader Sunday to the Cincinnati Reds. It was the first doubleheader played with seven-inning games since MLB implemented that rule.

The Cardinals have been quarantining since Thursday and will remain in Milwaukee for daily testing, MLB officials said.

MLB plans for the Cardinals to resume playing Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

