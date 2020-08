2020 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round schedule

Here is the schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This tournament started with 24 teams. Eight teams were eliminated from playoff contention in a qualifying round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: Canadiens @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m.: Canadiens @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.: Flyers @ Canadiens | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.: Flyers @ Canadiens | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Canadiens @ Flyers | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Flyers @ Canadiens | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Canadiens @ Flyers | TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 3 p.m.: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.: Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m.: Capitals @ Islanders | USA, SN360, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Islanders | NBCSN

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Islanders @ Capitals | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Capitals @ Islanders | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Islanders @ Capitals | TBD

Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 12 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Hurricanes @ Bruins | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Bruins @ Hurricanes | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Hurricanes @ Bruins | TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 10:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | NBCSN, SN1, SN360

*Tuesday, Aug. 18, TBD: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | TBD

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m.: Coyotes @ Avalanche | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.: Coyotes @ Avalanche | NHLN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m.: Avalanche @ Coyotes | CNBC, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Avalanche @ Coyotes | NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Coyotes @ Avalanche | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Avalanche @ Coyotes | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Coyotes @ Avalanche | TBD

Dallas Stars (3) vs. Calgary Flames (6)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m.: Flames @ Stars | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Stars | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 10:30 p.m.: Stars @ Flames | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.: Stars @ Flames | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Tuesday, Aug. 18, TBD: Flames @ Stars | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Stars @ Flames | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Stars @ Flames | TBD

St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 10:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Blues | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Blues | NHLN, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Canucks | CNBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Canucks | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Canucks @ Blues | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Blues @ Canucks | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Canucks @ Blues | TBD

* if necessary

TBD - To Be Determined