NHL reports zero positive COVID-19 tests after week of qualifying round games

The National Hockey League reported no positive COVID-19 test results during the week of qualifying round games.

On Monday, the NHL announced it administered 7,245 COVID-19 tests during the second week of returning to play. There were zero positive tests recorded between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, the league said.

“Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 2 through August 8,” reads the statement from the NHL.

The NHL returned to play at the end of July with exhibition games. The league had been on pause since March while the world has been gripped by the coronavirus pandemic. All playoff teams moved into “bubbles” at the end of July -- Eastern Conference teams are in Toronto and Western Conference teams are in Edmonton.

The exhibition game were followed by the start of the playoffs on Aug. 1. The qualifying round wrapped up on Sunday.

Before the league returned at the end of July it reported none of the 800-plus players tested in the final week of training camps came back positive for the virus.

Read more: 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round schedule