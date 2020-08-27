91ºF

Detroit Tigers game canceled Thursday after Twins vote not to play due to social injustice

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Comerica Park | Photo: Jarrod R./Yelp
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game agains the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night has been canceled after Twins players voted not to play due to social injustice, Ken Rosenthal reports.

Tigers-Twins is the latest game to be canceled as professional athletes around the country stand up against social injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to boycott a game, starting a domino effect that led to all NBA playoff games being postponed Wednesday and Thursday.

Players reportedly voted to continue the postseason during a Thursday meeting.

Some MLB teams followed suit Wednesday, electing not to play in light of the shooting. The Milwaukee Brewers, the only team in Wisconsin, were among those that didn’t play.

The Tigers played their series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, but Thursday’s game will not take place as planned, according to Rosenthal.

