Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Minnesota Twins postponed due to weather

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers’ doubleheader vs. the Minnesota Twins on Friday has been postponed due to weather, the team announced.

One of the games will be made up Saturday as a straight doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. The makeup plan for the other game hasn’t yet been announced, but the Tigers and Twins still have eight scheduled meetings after Saturday’s contests, so there will be plenty of opportunities.

Friday will be the second straight day without Tigers baseball after the teams decided not to play Thursday due to social injustice. They joined professional athletes around the country in boycotting games after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The first game of Friday’s doubleheader was delayed for about 90 minutes before ultimately being postponed due to consistent, heavy rain in Metro Detroit. The forecast called for rain throughout most of the afternoon and evening, so the teams decided not to try to play.

Detroit is coming off back-to-back series wins against the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs -- two teams with World Series aspirations. That surprising week of success immediately followed a nine-game losing streak that saw the Tigers drop from first place in the AL Central to outside the top 10 in the American League.

Entering Friday, the Tigers sat at 13-16 overall, just two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the eighth and final AL playoff spot. Toronto is scheduled to play the Baltimore Orioles on Friday evening. The Orioles are 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot.