Detroit Tigers reportedly trade OF Cameron Maybin to Cubs for prospect Zack Short

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers reportedly traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Chicago Cubs for infield prospect Zack Short just minutes before Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

After winning five games in a row against the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins to get back to .500 last week, the Tigers weren’t obvious buyers or sellers at the deadline.

The 4 p.m. deadline passed before reports emerged that the Tigers had made a trade.

Maybin was on his third stint with the Tigers after they drafted him in 2005, traded for him in 2015 and signed him as a free agent this offseason. This is the third time they’ve traded him, once for Miguel Cabrera back in 2007 and again to the Angels in November 2016.

He slashed .244/.311/.415 in 14 games with the Tigers this season, hitting one home run and four doubles while drawing four walks and striking out 13 times.

Short is a middle infielder with a career .241/.377/.405 slash line in 371 career minor-league games. The 25-year-old is a 45-grade overall prospect with above-average fielding, running and arm strength grades.

He isn’t considered a great contact or power hitter, but his 261 walks in 371 career games suggests he’s got promising plate discipline.

Short finished the 2019 season with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, so he’s just one step away from the MLB level. Overall, it seems like a solid return for the Tigers, considering Maybin will be a free agent in a month.