Red Wings select F Lucas Raymond at 4th overall in 2020 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings have selected forward Lucas Raymond at 4th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Raymond comes from Frölunda HC in Sweden’s top pro league. Here is how he is described by Elite Prospects:

“A very well-rounded and highly skilled winger. Raymond is blessed with exceptional hockey sense. Furthermore, he has terrific hands, great speed and fine work ethic. Plays with plenty of intensity and battles hard for the puck. A nightmare to play against with his forechecking and puck-stealing ability. He also plays a strong two-way game and is a capable penalty killer. Offensively, he has a strong wrist shot and excellent vision. Few weaknesses overall and is a player that doesn’t wait for the play to happen, but the one that generates the play and make things happen.”

Round two of the 2020 NHL Draft continues Wednesday morning. The Red Wings have the 32nd overall pick, which is the first pick of the second round.

Lucas Raymond väljs som nummer fyra av Detroit Red Wings i årets draft. Stort grattis, Lucas! pic.twitter.com/yZlUrrgUr8 — Frölunda Indians (@frolunda_hc) October 6, 2020

Here are the rest of the Red Wings' draft positions in the draft:

