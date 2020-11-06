Detroit Lions staff member tests positive for COVID

DETROIT – A Detroit Lions staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

The Lions' communications department issued a statement Friday evening saying that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and the club is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our club was notified today that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. We are currently operating under the NFL’s Intensive Protocol,” the statement reads. "The individual immediately self-quarantined and has not been in our practice facility for the last 48 hours. Today’s practice was conducted in compliance with the NFL’s Intensive Protocol, and we will continue to take precautionary measures at our Allen Park practice facility.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to follow the guidance of the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors as we prepare for Sunday’s game against Minnesota," the statement concludes.

The news comes just after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Stafford’s wife Kelly, however, says that he is negative.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise throughout the state of Michigan and the U.S.

On Thursday, Michigan reported its single-highest increase in COVID-19 cases -- 5,170. Thursday’s increase surpassed Michigan’s previous record for single-day cases of 4,101, which was reported the day prior on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

