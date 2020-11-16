38ºF

Report: Pistons trading Bruce Brown to Brooklyn for Musa, draft pick

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Bruce Brown #6 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 21, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly trading guard Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA trade season begins on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Monday morning, reporting the Pistons will trade Brown to the Nets for forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick (reportedly the Raptors original pick).

Bruce Brown was drafted by the Pistons in 2018 and played in 132 games for the team in two seasons.

Musa, 21, has played 49 NBA games, averaging 4.3 points in 10 minutes. He’s a future prospect, coming to the NBA from Bosnia.

