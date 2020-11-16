Report: Pistons trading Bruce Brown to Brooklyn for Musa, draft pick

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly trading guard Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA trade season begins on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Monday morning, reporting the Pistons will trade Brown to the Nets for forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick (reportedly the Raptors original pick).

The Detroit Pistons are trading G Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for F Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Bruce Brown was drafted by the Pistons in 2018 and played in 132 games for the team in two seasons.

Musa, 21, has played 49 NBA games, averaging 4.3 points in 10 minutes. He’s a future prospect, coming to the NBA from Bosnia.