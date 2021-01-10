Wizards lose Thomas Bryant to torn ACL in left knee

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant, center, lies injured on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards’ loss to the Heat on Saturday night.

An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.

“I just know one thing about TB: He’s a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 65% shooting this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports