Detroit Red Wings officially name Dylan Larkin captain

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on January 14, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Red Wings 8-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT – It’s official: Dylan Larkin is the captain of the Detroit Red Wings.

The team had been without a captain as Steve Yzerman took over as general manager. The Wings’ last captain was Henrik Zetterberg in 2017-2018. Zetterberg had been captain since 2013, after Nicklas Lidstrom retired the previous season.

Larkin was the obvious choice and this is no surprise. He’s a Metro Detroit native who was drafted by the Wings in 2014. In 389 career NHL games he has 266 points (107G, 159A). He’ll be centering the Red Wings’ top line.

Larkin, 24, becomes the 37th captain in Red Wings franchise history. Congrats, Dylan!

The Wings start the season on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. (More: Red Wings return this week: Here’s what to know)

It's official.



