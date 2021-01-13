Red Wings release 2020-21 roster; 6 players on taxi squad

Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) celebrates his goal with Adam Erne (73) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Detroit. Detroit won 4-3.

The Detroit Red Wings have released a roster ahead of their 2020-21 season opener this week.

This year there teams are allowed a taxi squad of up to six additional players to the normal 23-man roster. This is due to the pandemic’s impact on the NHL’s affiliate farm system -- the AHL won’t start its season until February -- and travel concerns. The taxi squad players will be able to enter and exit the lineup more easily.

The deadline for rosters ahead of the season start was Tuesday. Teams will begin the season on Wednesday.

The Red Wings released a 22-man roster and six more players on the taxi squad.

Here’s the roster:

Notably, left wing Mathias Bromé, the Swedish league goal scorer who Steve Yzerman signed to a one-year deal in April, has made the roster. The 26-year-old left wing had 20 points in 23 games with Orebo this season.

Evgeny Svechnikov, who cleared waivers earlier in the day, is not listed on the roster. The 19th overall draft pick from 2015 has missed a lot of hockey in his young career due to injury. He’ll remain in the Red Wings organization after clearing waivers. He’ll likely be back with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins when their season begins.

Veteran forward Darren Helm is on the injured reserve list along with D Jared McIsaac.

Here’s another look a the roster released Tuesday:

13 forwards

RW Filip Zadina

C Robby Fabbri

RW Anthony Mantha

C Luke Glendening

C Valtteri Filppula

RW Bobby Ryan

LW Tyler Bertuzzi

C Dylan Larkin

LW Adam Erne

C Frans Nielsen

LW Mathias Brome

C Sam Gagner

C Vladislav Namestnikov

7 defensemen

D Alex Biega

D Filip Hronek

D Marc Staal

D Patrik Nemeth

D Jon Merrill

D Danny DeKeyser

D Troy Stecher

2 goalies

G Thomas Greiss

G Jonathan Bernier

Taxi squad members

The Red Wings have chosen to carry two additional goalies, two extra defensemen, a center and winger on the taxi squad:

D Denis Cholowski

C Michael Rasmussen

D Gustav Lindstrom

G Calvin Pickard

G Kevin Boyle

RW Givani Smith

As discussed, the Red Wings are competing in the realigned Central Division -- Carolina, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Florida, Nashville, Tampa.

Reminder: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams are competing intra-divisionally for the entire regular season. Central Division teams will meet each other eight times to complete a 56-game schedule before the playoffs begin in May.

I have placed the full Red Wings 2020-21 season schedule here. It has the times, TV channels and will be updated to reflect game outcomes.

Here’s a look at the first four games on the schedule to get us started:

Thursday, Jan. 14 -- vs. Carolina at Little Caesars Arena -- 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Saturday, Jan. 16 -- vs. Carolina at Little Caesars Arena -- 7:00 p.m. (FSD PLUS)

Monday, Jan. 18 -- vs. Columbus at Little Caesars Arena -- 12:00 p.m. (FSD/NBCSN)

Tuesday, Jan. 19 -- vs. Columbus at Little Caesars Arena -- 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

View the full schedule here.

Key dates for the 2020-21 NHL season: