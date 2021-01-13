Live stream: New Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin speaks to media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2019 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Red Wings 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Dylan Larkin is set to address the media for the first time as Detroit Red Wings captain.

Watch live here at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Larkin was officially named team captained on Wednesday. The team had been without a captain as Steve Yzerman took over as general manager. The Wings’ last captain was Henrik Zetterberg in 2017-2018. Zetterberg had been captain since 2013, after Nicklas Lidstrom retired the previous season.

Larkin was the obvious choice and this is no surprise. He’s a Metro Detroit native who was drafted by the Wings in 2014. In 389 career NHL games he has 266 points (107G, 159A). He’ll be centering the Red Wings’ top line.

Larkin, 24, becomes the 37th captain in Red Wings franchise history.

Read more: Red Wings release 2020-21 roster; 6 players on taxi squad