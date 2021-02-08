Watch: Givani Smith’s ‘Gordie Howe Hat Trick’ against Panthers

Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday.

He also fought Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad, the third component of the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick.”

“The only thing I can really do is every time I’m in the lineup, just to work my hardest, work my best and hopefully it can pay off in the long run,” Smith said.

Red Wings fans know the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” is not exactly historically accurate -- Howe himself only earned two of them throughout his decades-long career. “Mr. Hockey” was known as a powerful offensive presence who was not afraid to get very physical. He dropped the gloves, sure, but not as frequently as he scored and assisted.

Smith, just 22, was selected by Detroit in the 2nd round (46th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He played his first 21 NHL games with Detroit last year, scoring 2 goals and an assist. This season he already has 1 goal and 3 assists in six games with the Red Wings.

The right wing originally was listed on the taxi squad at the beginning of this season. However, he’s found his way into the lineup more often lately due to injuries. He’s making a strong case to stay. In fact, he played much of the game Sunday alongside Detroit captain Dylan Larkin.

Smith is a native of Thornhill, Ontario, just north of Toronto. He played youth hockey for the Mississauga Senators, then played juniors in the OHL with the Barrie Colts, Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers.

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, left, and Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Givani Smith #48 of the Detroit Red Wings fires a shot against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Givani Smith of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

