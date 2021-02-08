Watch: Givani Smith’s ‘Gordie Howe Hat Trick’ against Panthers

Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday.
He also fought Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad, the third component of the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick.”
Here’s the Smith goal:
Smitty's 2nd period tally. 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zOB1PAUhxc— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 7, 2021
Here’s the Smith assist:
Fabs on the doorstep. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/EAMcO6Rfsz— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 7, 2021
Here’s the Smith fight:
👊 @givanismith24 👊 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/6hUq7S9gdZ— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 8, 2021
“The only thing I can really do is every time I’m in the lineup, just to work my hardest, work my best and hopefully it can pay off in the long run,” Smith said.
Red Wings fans know the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” is not exactly historically accurate -- Howe himself only earned two of them throughout his decades-long career. “Mr. Hockey” was known as a powerful offensive presence who was not afraid to get very physical. He dropped the gloves, sure, but not as frequently as he scored and assisted.
More on rookie Givani Smith
Smith, just 22, was selected by Detroit in the 2nd round (46th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He played his first 21 NHL games with Detroit last year, scoring 2 goals and an assist. This season he already has 1 goal and 3 assists in six games with the Red Wings.
The right wing originally was listed on the taxi squad at the beginning of this season. However, he’s found his way into the lineup more often lately due to injuries. He’s making a strong case to stay. In fact, he played much of the game Sunday alongside Detroit captain Dylan Larkin.
Smith is a native of Thornhill, Ontario, just north of Toronto. He played youth hockey for the Mississauga Senators, then played juniors in the OHL with the Barrie Colts, Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers.
