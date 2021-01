UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on January 14, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Red Wings 8-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Here is the Detroit Red Wings 2020-21 season schedule with results.

The Red Wings are competing in the realigned Central Division -- Carolina, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Florida, Nashville, Tampa.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams are competing intra-divisionally for the entire regular season. Central Division teams will meet each other eight times to complete a 56-game schedule before the playoffs begin in May.

