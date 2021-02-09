Share your Red Wings stories

1997 Season: Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman leads teammates around the ice with the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

I am looking for stories about the Detroit Red Wings.

I thought it might be fun to share some stories about the team that has meant so much to the region and state for many decades now. The Wings are not a powerhouse in the NHL like they used to be -- hopefully they will return to glory sooner than later! But all Red Wings fans, young and old, have special memories from Olympia Stadium, Joe Louis Arena, LCA to share.

Maybe it’s just a story about a chance encounter with a player, a time you shared with family watching the team on TV, or even a fun night out at the bar with friends. Sports really do bring people together.

Let’s hear about it:

I’ll feature these stories in the Dear Red Wings newsletter, so be sure to share story and check that box to sign up! -- that’s if you haven’t already.

Ad

One of my personal favorite stories is attending the Dec. 26, 1996 game when Sergei Fedorov scored 5 goals. I wrote about it here.

Related: Memorable Red Wings moments at Joe Louis Arena