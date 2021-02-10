Here are the rules for concession stands at Michigan high school sporting events

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has clarified its rules for concession stands at high school sporting events.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that youth contact sports would be allowed to return this week.

Under the current MDHHS order, food and beverages are permitted only where people can be separated by at least six feet. No more than six people can sit at the same table, and people from different groups can’t intermingle.

MHSAA is following the same rules for concession stands at Michigan high school sporting events.

Any concession stand that can comply with those MDHHS orders is allowed to open during competition.