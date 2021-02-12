Nicklas Lidstrom’s son, Adam, is now 25 and a spitting image of his father (with a mustache)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 14: Niklas Lidstrom #5 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a Stanley Cup victory with his son and the Conn Smythe Trophy on June 14, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Adam Lidstrom is clearly Nicklas Lidstrom’s son -- there is no doubt about it.

Adam, now 25 years old, posted a new photo to Instagram this week -- wow:

Uncanny!

Adam is playing hockey with Enköpings SK in Sweden. He’s a forward -- weird! He has 13 points in 28 games this season.

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 13: Nicklas Lidstrom's son Adam sits in his fathers stall in the Detroit Red Wing's locker-room after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes during game five of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings won the game 3-1 and the series 4-1, to take the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI) (2002 Getty Images)

Nicklas Lidstrom retired from pro hockey in 2012 after a 20-year career with the Red Wings.

The 1989 NHL draft class will go down as one of the most notable. It included players such as Mats Sundin, Sergei Fedorov, Pavel Bure, Vladimir Konstantinov and many more NHL standouts.

Lidstrom was selected 53rd overall in the third round by Detroit. The Wings passed up a lot of Canadian and American players for the tall, slim Swede.

They wouldn’t have to wait long for Lidstrom to shine. He scored 11 goals and 49 assists in his 1991-92 rookie season and led all Red Wings defensemen with 60 points.

Detroit dug even deeper in the 1989 draft as they selected Fedorov 74th overall and Konstantinov 221st overall.

The low draft picks with big impact would become a trend for the Wings in the following decade.

Lidstrom as captain of Red Wings

Lidstrom was the first European captain to lead the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup championship (2008). He had big skates to fill when Steve Yzerman retired in 2006 after 20 seasons with the C.

Yzerman replaced Danny Gare who was captain for a few years in the 80s. Before Gare, there was a plethora of players who wore the C for Detroit between 1974 and 1982, including Danny Grant and Dennis Hextall.

Alex Delvecchio was captain from 1962 to 1974. He was the longest-serving Red Wings captain until Yzerman came to town.

Back home to Sweden

The Lidstrom family moved back to Sweden after his retirement. They thanked Detroiters in an ad that ran in the Sunday edition of the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News. In the ad, Lidstrom and his wife Annika thanked Metro Detroiters for welcoming them and making their transition from Sweden easier.

“We will always cherish our time spent here and are proud to claim that we are also from Detroit,” read the ad.

Boy do we miss him.

