Nicklas Lidstrom’s son, Adam, is now 25 and a spitting image of his father (with a mustache)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 14: Niklas Lidstrom #5 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a Stanley Cup victory with his son and the Conn Smythe Trophy on June 14, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Adam Lidstrom is clearly Nicklas Lidstrom’s son -- there is no doubt about it.

Adam, now 25 years old, posted a new photo to Instagram this week -- wow:

Uncanny!

Adam is playing hockey with Enköpings SK in Sweden. He’s a forward -- weird! He has 13 points in 28 games this season.