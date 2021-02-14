Red Wings history: Detroit sets NHL record consecutive single-season home wins on Feb. 14, 2012

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 11: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bridgestone Arena on April 11, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings set an NHL for the most consecutive wins at home in a single season on Feb. 14, 2012.

They won their 21st consecutive game of the season in a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars that day, then won a 23rd consecutive home game on Feb. 19, 2012 to break the Boston Bruins’ consecutive home game wins record that spanned two seasons in 1929-30.

The Red Wings went on to extend their impressive playoff streak record that season to 21 consecutive. The Nashville Predators, however, defeated the Red Wings in the opening round in five games.

Here’s a look a the Red Wings roster for that series:

Justin Abdelkader

Todd Bertuzzi

Dan Cleary

Pavel Datsyuk

Cory Emmerton

Jonathan Ericsson

Valtteri Filppula*

Johan Franzen

Darren Helm*

Tomas Holmstrom

Jimmy Howard

Jiri Hudler

Niklas Kronwall

Nicklas Lidstrom

Drew Miller

Gustav Nyquist

Kyle Quincey

Brad Stuart

Ian White

Henrik Zetterberg

* Filppula and Helm are on the Red Wings 2020-21 roster -- this is Filppula’s second stint with the franchise.