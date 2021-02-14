Red Wings history: Detroit sets NHL record consecutive single-season home wins on Feb. 14, 2012

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings set an NHL for the most consecutive wins at home in a single season on Feb. 14, 2012.
They won their 21st consecutive game of the season in a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars that day, then won a 23rd consecutive home game on Feb. 19, 2012 to break the Boston Bruins’ consecutive home game wins record that spanned two seasons in 1929-30.
The Red Wings went on to extend their impressive playoff streak record that season to 21 consecutive. The Nashville Predators, however, defeated the Red Wings in the opening round in five games.
Here’s a look a the Red Wings roster for that series:
- Justin Abdelkader
- Todd Bertuzzi
- Dan Cleary
- Pavel Datsyuk
- Cory Emmerton
- Jonathan Ericsson
- Valtteri Filppula*
- Johan Franzen
- Darren Helm*
- Tomas Holmstrom
- Jimmy Howard
- Jiri Hudler
- Niklas Kronwall
- Nicklas Lidstrom
- Drew Miller
- Gustav Nyquist
- Kyle Quincey
- Brad Stuart
- Ian White
- Henrik Zetterberg
* Filppula and Helm are on the Red Wings 2020-21 roster -- this is Filppula’s second stint with the franchise.