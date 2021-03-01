Report: Ex-Red Wings forward Todd Bertuzzi arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Todd Bertuzzi was arrested Feb. 27 on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to reports.

TMZ reports Bertuzzi was arrested just after midnight Saturday in Auburn Hills. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have reached out to Auburn Hills police for confirmation and more information on the arrest, such as where exactly this happened in Auburn Hills.

TMZ reports other drivers called 911 to report a car swerving on the road and that responding officers saw his vehicle blow through a red light. He was pulled over and arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Bertuzzi, 46, is the uncle of current Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. The elder Bertuzzi retired from pro hockey after a career that spanned nearly 20 years. He played parts of six seasons with the Red Wings until retiring after the the 2013-14 season.

In 1,159 career games, Bertuzzi scored 314 goals and 456 assists.

He enjoyed a resurgence with Detroit after an incident in 2004 that nearly ended his career. While playing for the Vancouver Canucks, Bertuzzi attacked Colorado Avalanche forward Steve Moore during a game in 2004 which ended Moore’s hockey career.

Bertuzzi struck Moore from behind, sending him to the ice head first with Bertuzzi on top of him. Moore suffered a concussion and fractured vertebrae.

The attack allegedly was in retaliation to Moore’s hit on Vancouver captain Markus Naslund during a game earlier in the season. Naslund was injured. Moore claimed the Canucks placed a bounty on his head.

August 2014: Todd Bertuzzi, Steve Moore reach settlement

Bertuzzi pleaded guilty to criminal assault causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to one year probation and 80 hours of community service. He played one more season with the Canucks before going to the Florida Panthers.

Bertuzzi first joined the Red Wings in 2007, then signed a contract with the Anaheim Ducks in the offseason. He returned to Detroit in 2009, where he spent the next five seasons.

He has remained in the Detroit area.

February 2016: Todd Bertuzzi coaches local midget minor team