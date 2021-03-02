How to watch Detroit Tigers, Casey Mize today in spring training clash with Pittsburgh Pirates

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers will send top pitching prospect Casey Mize to the mound Tuesday for his first spring training action against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from the Pirates’ LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida.

Fans in Detroit can only watch the Tigers live if they have an MLB TV subscription. Otherwise, the game is not being aired on television or the radio, according to the team’s official site.

The Tigers dropped their second spring training game Monday at the New York Yankees. The big blow was a Chris Gittens grand slam off of Zack Hess in the fifth inning of the seven-inning game.

Here’s how the Tigers will lineup Tuesday against the Pirates:

Robbie Grossman, DH Akil Baddoo, RF Willi Castro, SS Christin Stewart, LF JaCoby Jones, CF Harold Castro, 1B Zack Short, 2B Greg Garcia, 3B Grayson Greiner, C

Pittsburgh is going with starter J.T. Brubaker on Tuesday.

Mize will face a Pirates lineup that features four of the team’s best hitters atop the lineup in Kevin Newman, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco.

Detroit and Pittsburgh are widely regarded as two of the worst teams in MLB again this season.