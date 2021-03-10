NHL announces TV and streaming deal with Disney, ESPN

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Wednesday a new TV and streaming deal with the Walt Disney Co. and ESPN.

The NHL said the deal includes:

Exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement, with the ability to simulcast/megacast on ESPN+ and additional ESPN networks

The return of live NHL action to ESPN networks with 25 exclusive national regular-season games on ABC or ESPN

75 national regular-season games per season produced by ESPN that will stream exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu

Half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ABC and ESPN each season; and coverage annually of NHL’s Face-off (opening night games)

The NHL All-Star Game and Skills Challenge, plus other NHL special events each season.

The NHL’s out-of-market streaming package will now be available for fans to stream only as part of an ESPN+ subscription.