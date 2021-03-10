NHL announces TV and streaming deal with Disney, ESPN

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Wednesday a new TV and streaming deal with the Walt Disney Co. and ESPN.
The NHL said the deal includes:
- Exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement, with the ability to simulcast/megacast on ESPN+ and additional ESPN networks
- The return of live NHL action to ESPN networks with 25 exclusive national regular-season games on ABC or ESPN
- 75 national regular-season games per season produced by ESPN that will stream exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu
- Half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ABC and ESPN each season; and coverage annually of NHL’s Face-off (opening night games)
- The NHL All-Star Game and Skills Challenge, plus other NHL special events each season.
The NHL’s out-of-market streaming package will now be available for fans to stream only as part of an ESPN+ subscription.