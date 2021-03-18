Lions need a new kicker: Prater signs with Cardinals

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates a game-winning extra point against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Detroit Lions will need a new kicker next season.

Matt Prater, the team’s kicker since 2014, has signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Prater became a free agent on Wednesday.

Prater, 36, made two Pro Bowls as a Lions kicker, as well as a slew of clutch game-winning kicks for the team over the years.

In 2020, Prater had one of his worst kicking years of his career, hitting about 75% of his field goal attempts and 92.7% of extra points.

Welcome to Arizona, @MattPrater_5!



We have agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/ZVsiHz1y4D — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 17, 2021

The new Lions kicker could be on the roster already: The team signed Steelers kicker Matthew Wright to a futures contract in January.

Wright appeared in three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 after being elevated from their practice squad. Wright was a perfect four-for-four on field goals and seven-for-seven on extra point attempts in those contests. He originally entered the NFL with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Central Florida.

