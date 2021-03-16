Tracking Detroit Lions free agency moves: Let the rebuild begin

Jamal Agnew #39 of the Detroit Lions attempts to break a tackle by Trenton Cannon #36 of the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are starting the NFL free agency period with a slew of changes to the roster.

The Lions, now with a newly minted front office and coaching staff, are retooling the roster to start the offseason, which means cuts. It also means the team is letting some players, former draft picks of the old regime, walk away.

Tracking Lions roster moves:

WR/KR Jamal Agnew has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

LB Jarrad Davis (Lions first-round pick in 2017) has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

LB Christian Jones has been released.

Cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant have been released by the team.

Backup QB Chase Daniel will be released.

DT Danny Shelton will be released.

The #Lions are clearing some cap space after re-signing Romeo Okwara, and sources say they are planning to release QB Chase Daniel ($4.55M salary) and DT Danny Shelton ($4M in salary). They had shopped Daniel over the last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Tight end Jesse James was released.

DT Nick Williams was released.

Guard Joe Dahl was released.

Lions have re-signed DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and CB Mike Ford.

Lions signed WR Tyrell Williams and TE Josh Hill.

Lions did not franchise tag WR Kenny Golladay , making him a free agent.

More moves are coming. Lions still have decisions to make on several players. Stay tuned.

Track the latest NFL free agency news below: