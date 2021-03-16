36ºF

Tracking Detroit Lions free agency moves: Let the rebuild begin

NFL free agency period underway

Jamal Agnew #39 of the Detroit Lions attempts to break a tackle by Trenton Cannon #36 of the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are starting the NFL free agency period with a slew of changes to the roster.

The Lions, now with a newly minted front office and coaching staff, are retooling the roster to start the offseason, which means cuts. It also means the team is letting some players, former draft picks of the old regime, walk away.

Previous: 5 takeaways from Lions press conference with Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes

Tracking Lions roster moves:

  • WR/KR Jamal Agnew has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • LB Jarrad Davis (Lions first-round pick in 2017) has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
  • LB Christian Jones has been released.
  • Cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant have been released by the team.
  • Backup QB Chase Daniel will be released.
  • DT Danny Shelton will be released.
  • Tight end Jesse James was released.
  • DT Nick Williams was released.
  • Guard Joe Dahl was released.
  • Lions have re-signed DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and CB Mike Ford.
  • Lions signed WR Tyrell Williams and TE Josh Hill.
  • Lions did not franchise tag WR Kenny Golladay, making him a free agent.

More moves are coming. Lions still have decisions to make on several players. Stay tuned.

Track the latest NFL free agency news below:

