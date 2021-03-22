NFL Mock Draft 2021: Predictions for Detroit Lions at No. 7

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The 2021 NFL Draft is just weeks away and the Detroit Lions have a big decision to make in the top 10.

Holding the No. 7 pick, the Lions are ready to take anyone, depending on value. They could also trade the pick. With a new front office in place, it’ll be the first pick under general manager Brad Holmes.

With the team’s top receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. off to new teams, it appears the favorite pick for the Lions at No. 7 is a wide receiver. Luckily for them, there are some good ones in this class.

Here’s a look at some recent predictions for the Lions at No. 7:

ProFootballNetwork: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: “It seems the shine on DeVonta Smith has waned just a bit in the past few months since his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Still, even if you have Ja’Marr Chase rated higher than Smith (I do not), you must also account for fit. If Matthew Stafford still dropped back for the Lions, Chase would be a better fit.” (Read more here)

Sporting News: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: “Waddle is a highly skilled all-around natural pass-catcher. He can run all the routes at a high level, from flashing as a deep threat to finishing well in the red zone. The Lions need to overhaul at wide receiver with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola all not re-signed. Former Jet Breshad Perriman for the outside isn’t enough. Here’s the No. 1 option they need for new quarterback Jared Goff as Waddle can play well off the receiving skills of running back D’Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson.” (Read more here)

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: “Detroit desperately needs to find new receivers for freshly minted Lion Jared Goff﻿. Smith is the most talented inside/outside target in this draft.” (Read more here)

Walter Football: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU: “Chase caught 17 passes in his freshman year, then took a huge step forward in 2019, displaying the ability of a top-10 prospect.”