NBA Trade Deadline: Could Pistons make more moves?

Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright takes a shot as Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

It’s NBA Trade Deadline week! The Pistons already made a move, but could more be coming? (This was originally issued in the Pistons Pivot Newsletter -- sign up for it here)

👀 Trade deadline week

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday (March 25) at 3 p.m. -- it’s one of my favorite days of the NBA season.

The NBA Trade Deadline is usually one of the most exciting days of the year, resulting in big trades with big teams in big positions. The Pistons once landed Rasheed Wallace at the deadline -- that turned out well.

Of course, the Pistons are currently in “sell” mode, as the rebuild continues. Pistons GM Troy Weaver has shown his “nobody is safe” attitude so far, considering there is ONE player left from last year’s roster (Sekou). So, what could Weaver have up his sleeve?

Ad

The untouchables

Weaver says no one on the team in untouchable. Sure. I’d think, outside of an “offer you can’t refuse” sort of deal, these players are going anywhere:

Jerami Grant: He’s their best players and is already exceeding his contract value. He’s 27. Averaging career highs across the board. Signed a three-year deal, so wouldn’t be an expiring contract for another team or anything. He’s not going anywhere.

Josh Jackson: Their best off-the-bench scorer, Jackson is having a great year in a “prove it” stint in his hometown. He’s on a two-year deal and I’d be shocked if they traded him.

Rookies: While at least one team has tried to get the Pistons to trade Saddiq Bey (the Kings), it’s highly unlikely Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes or Saben Lee are going anywhere. They’re too young, too cheap and perfect for a rebuilding team.

The touchables

Alright, so if the above list is probably safe -- that leaves, well, everyone else. But here are a couple I think WILL get moved, or at least should:

Delon Wright: The Pistons combo guard, playing a lot of point, has to be traded. He’s averaging 16 points and about 5 assists per game, way above his career averages. He’s a six-year veteran who can really add depth to a contender. He’s on a tradable contract. And the Pistons have a log jam at point guard, especially with Killian Hayes returning in the next week or so.

Wayne Ellington: Another veteran shooting the lights out -- Ellington would be a nice spark off the bench for a contender. He’s shooting a near career-high 42% from the three-point line. He’s on an expiring deal.

Wild card - Sekou Doumbouya: The last remaining Piston from last year’s roster -- but for how much longer? The second-year forward has had a lackluster sophomore campaign. But he’s only 20. Is Troy Weaver ready to give up on Sekou? Maybe. Maybe not. Just something to keep an eye on.

I’ll keep you posted if the Pistons make any moves -- until then, happy rumor searching. It’s the best time of the year for random Twitter rumors that never actually happen.

🌟 Bright spots

With the Pistons trading Svi Mykhailiuk a couple of weeks ago, more minutes have opened up for rookie Saddiq Bey -- and he’s taking full advantage of it.

In five games, he’s averaged 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, including a 28 point and 10 rebound performance against the Raptors last week. Bey has start potential. He’s ready to go.

Ad

Three of the active rookies on the Pistons roster, (Bey, Stewart and Lee) are in the top 12 for rookie player efficiency rating. Bey has the second lowest turnover ratio for all NBA rookies.

Rookie center Isaiah Stewart has been showing off his range lately, knocking down three-pointers -- 6/13 on the year now, that’s 46%! If he can stretch the floor and play as ferociously as he does inside, Stewart is going to be a problem -- for opposing teams.

The Pistons continue to be very fun to watch. They will take on the Pacers tonight, followed by the Nets on Friday (Blake Griffin’s return), Wizards on Saturday and the Raptors again on Monday.

🏀 Shoot your shot

Thanks for reading the Pistons Pivot Newsletter. Feel free to reach out with any comments or ideas you have about the team -- or just to say hello. Until next time,

- Ken Haddad (Contact me: Email | Twitter)

Ad

We have plenty of other newsletters at Local 4, covering all types of topics. Sign up for others here.

Sign up for the Pistons Pivot Newsletter below: