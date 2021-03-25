NBA Trade Deadline: Pistons trade Delon Wright to Kings for Cory Joseph, picks

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright takes a shot as Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly made another move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that the Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to Sacramento for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks.

ESPN reports the picks going to Detroit will be a 2021 second-rounder via the Los Angeles Lakers and the Kings’ own 2024 second-rounder. The Pistons now own three second-round picks in the 2021 draft, including Charlotte’s, Toronto’s and now Sacramento’s.

Wright signed with the Pistons as a free agent and was a prime candidate to be traded with a crowded, and younger backcourt emerging in Detroit. The team is also stockpiling draft picks.

Joseph, 29, has averaged 6.7 points in 43 games this season. He is under contract through next season.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday (March 25) at 3 p.m.

