Report: Red Wings G Jonathan Bernier on Flyer’s radar ahead of trade deadline

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier plays during an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Philadelphia Flyers are interested in improving their goaltending by adding Detroit Red Wings netminder Jonathan Bernier ahead of the trade deadline (April 12).

That’s according to the Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun who reported Wednesday that if the Flyers stay in the playoff race (3 points out of spot right now) they will want to improve their goaltending, noting Bernier is on Philadelphia’s “radar.”

Bernier, 32, becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of this season. He carries a $3 million cap hit right now. He boasts a .918 save percentage through 17 games played with the dismal Red Wings. He’s been a trade target longer that just this season -- I was offering him up last season, too.

The thing that LeBrun failed to report: Bernier has been hurt and hasn’t played since March 18. That’s when he left a game against the Dallas Stars with an apparent lower body injury.

If he can get healthy sooner than later, yes, let’s move him out.

What can Detroit get from the Flyers in return? I’d want a 2nd-round pick, no less. Goaltending should always come at a premium. Bernier could help Philly actually win a series. Their goaltending has been less than ideal with Carter Hart more or less melting down (.869 SV%) and leaving veteran Brian Elliott (.893 SV%) alone to play scapegoat.

Meanwhile, again, Bernier needs to get back in action so he can be on more teams’ radars.

