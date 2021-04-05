Detroit Tigers vs. Twins rain delay: Tarp off the field, 2 p.m. start planned

A tarp on the field before a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game against the Minnesota Twins scheduled for Monday afternoon is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Monday’s game was scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. The tarp was taken off the field around 1:20 p.m. and first pitch is expected to be around 2 p.m.

The start of today's game has been delayed due to weather. We'll update you when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/38a1mbEjsb — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 5, 2021

Here’s what Local 4Caster Paul Gross said about Monday’s rain chances:

“Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Monday morning through early evening. It will not rain that entire time, but there will be some downpours part of the day.”

The Tigers come into the day with a 2-1 record after winning the opening series against the Cleveland Indians. Minnesota is also 2-1 after a trip to Milwaukee.

Here’s Monday’s starting lineup for the Tigers:

Robbie Grossman, LF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Willi Castro, SS Miguel Cabrera, DH Nomar Mazara, RF Jonathan Schoop, 1B Wilson Ramos, C Niko Goodrum, 2B Akil Baddoo, CF

Jose Urena will make his Tigers debut on the mound against Matt Shoemaker of the Twins.