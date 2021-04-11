Red Wings trade deadline watch: Jon Merrill reportedly targeted by Bruins

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jon Merrill plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jon Merrill is being targeted for a trade before Monday’s deadline, Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday on “Hockey Night in Canada.”

Merrill is not in Detroit’s lineup Saturday in Carolina. Friedman said that could be because the team is preparing to trade him, and the Boston Bruins could be the destination.

The Red Wings first acquired Merrill in October through free agency, signing him to a one-year deal. He has 5 assists, no goals, through 36 games played this season.

The 29-year-old former Michigan Wolverine spent the previous three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was drafted 38th overall in 2010 by the New Jersey Devils.

