Red Wings sign former Michigan Wolverines defenseman Jon Merrill

Merrill had stints with New Jersey, Vegas

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 01: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed former Michigan Wolverines defenseman Jon Merrill to a one-year contract.

Merrill, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was drafted 38th overall in 2010 by the New Jersey Devils.

He was a standout at Michigan for three seasons between 2010 and 2013. He also played for the U.S. National Team Development Program when it was in Ann Arbor.

NHL free agency opened at noon Friday. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman also signed right wing Bobby Ryan to a one-year deal.

It has been a busy week for Yzerman. He made 12 selections in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday and Wednesday. View those picks here.

More: NHL free agency opens today: Follow Red Wings updates

