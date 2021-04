(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The NHL Trade Deadline is 3p.m. Monday, April 12.

The Detroit Red Wings have been active sellers -- even brokers -- ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline.

We’ll be watching for any other moves that could be made Monday. Forward Luke Glendening, goalie Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Marc Staal have been mentioned as trade targets.

Here’s what Detroit GM Steve Yzerman did over the weekend:

Tracking Red Wings trade deadline updates (if you can’t view the updates below, go here):