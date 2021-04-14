Detroit Lions withdraw from voluntary workouts due to COVID

The Detroit Lions are the latest NFL team to withdraw from spring voluntary workouts due to COVID-19.

Lions players released a statement Wednesday saying they will not attend voluntary workouts without an “acceptable resolution to our union’s negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols.”

“We know our home state of Michigan continues to get hit hard by the pandemic and based on the continuing guidance of medical experts, it is in everyone’s best interest to play it safe again this offseason. Players on our team are proud to support other players across the league in making an informed decision about their health and safety, guided by the facts and support from our union,” reads the statement on behalf of Lions players.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has risen to 756,564 as of Tuesday, including 16,586 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 8,867 new cases and 74 additional deaths, including 37 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 747,697 total cases and 16,512 deaths.

Ad

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 16% as of Tuesday, near the highest we’ve ever recorded. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now near the highest point of the pandemic.

Read more: COVID in Michigan

More: Detroit Lion news