Michigan coronavirus cases up to 747,697; Death toll now at 16,512

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 747,697 as of Monday, including 16,512 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 9,674 new cases and 12 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 738,023 total cases and 16,500 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 16% as of Monday, near the highest we’ve ever recorded. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now near the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,457 on Monday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 37 on Monday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 143,000 on Monday. More than 587,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 39% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 31 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 562,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 136 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.9 million have died. More than 77 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 19:

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

April 1 -- 6,036 new cases

April 2 -- 5,498 new cases

April 3 -- 8,413 new cases

April 5 -- 10,293 new cases (case count for two days)

April 6 -- 4,964 new cases

April 7 -- 8,015 new cases

April 8 -- 7,819 new cases

April 9 -- 7,834 new cases

April 10 -- 6,892 new cases

April 12 -- 9,674 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

