Lucas Raymond signs entry-level contract with Red Wings

EDMONTON, AB - JANUARY 02: Lucas Raymond #18 and Albert Johansson #9 of Sweden celebrate a goal against Finland during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship quarterfinals at Rogers Place on January 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Lucas Raymond has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Friday.

Raymond was drafted 4th overall by Detroit in 2020. The 19-year-old left wing has been playing with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the past three seasons.

This season Raymond had 18 points through 34 games played, though he missed a significant portion of the season due to injury. He suffered the injury in February and was set to miss eight weeks.

Despite that, Raymond remained among the top U20 points producers in the SHL, along with fellow Red Wings prospects Moritz Seider and Albert Johansson. Those two, both defenseman, already are under three-year entry-level contracts.

Ad

Raymond also helped lead Team Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. he had 5 points in 5 games played at the tournament.

Here is how he is described by Elite Prospects:

“A very well-rounded and highly skilled winger. Raymond is blessed with exceptional hockey sense. Furthermore, he has terrific hands, great speed and fine work ethic. Plays with plenty of intensity and battles hard for the puck. A nightmare to play against with his forechecking and puck-stealing ability. He also plays a strong two-way game and is a capable penalty killer. Offensively, he has a strong wrist shot and excellent vision. Few weaknesses overall and is a player that doesn’t wait for the play to happen, but the one that generates the play and make things happen.”

Ad

We expect to see him at Red Wings training camp, and perhaps in the lineup next season. At the very least he’ll be joining he AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Related: Red Wings prospect Joe Veleno is returning to Grand Rapids after SHL season ends