Tracking Red Wings prospects at 2021 World Juniors

Here’s a look at how the seven Detroit Red Wings prospects participating in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships are performing.
Here’s how they’re doing:
🇸🇪 Team Sweden -- five Red Wings prospects:
- F Elmer Soderblom (round 6, 159th overall in 2019 draft)
- F Lucas Raymond (round 1, 4th overall in 2020 draft)
- F Theodor Niederbach (round 2, 51st overall in 2020 draft)
- D Albert Johansson (round 2, 60th overall in 2019 draft)
- D Gustav Berglund (round 6, 177th overall in 2019 draft)
🇫🇮 Team Finland -- one Red Wings prospect:
- D Eemil Viro (round 3, 70th overall in 2020 draft)
🇨🇿 Team Czech Republic -- one Red Wings prospect:
- G Jan Bednar (round 4, 107th overall in 2020 draft)
The international U-20 tournament got underway Christmas Day. There are 10 nations competing in the preliminary round -- two groups of five. Only the top four teams in each group will proceed from the preliminary round to play in the single-game elimination playoff round.
Canada is competing in Group A with Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany. The United States is competing in Group B with Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic and Austria. You can track the standings here.
The playoff round will get started Jan. 2, followed by the medal games on Jan. 5.
Games are being broadcast live on NHL Network (TSN).
View: Detroit Red Wings 2020 NHL Entry Draft picks
Follow updates here: