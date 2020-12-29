Tracking Red Wings prospects at 2021 World Juniors

EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 26: Theodor Niederbach #16, Elmer Soderblom #25 and Lucas Raymond #18 of Sweden celebrate a goal against the Czech Republic during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place on December 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at how the seven Detroit Red Wings prospects participating in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships are performing.

Here’s how they’re doing:

🇸🇪 Team Sweden -- five Red Wings prospects:

🇫🇮 Team Finland -- one Red Wings prospect:

🇨🇿 Team Czech Republic -- one Red Wings prospect:

The international U-20 tournament got underway Christmas Day. There are 10 nations competing in the preliminary round -- two groups of five. Only the top four teams in each group will proceed from the preliminary round to play in the single-game elimination playoff round.

Canada is competing in Group A with Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany. The United States is competing in Group B with Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic and Austria. You can track the standings here.

The playoff round will get started Jan. 2, followed by the medal games on Jan. 5.

Games are being broadcast live on NHL Network (TSN).

Follow updates here: