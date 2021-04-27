Suns snap Knicks' nine-game win streak with 118-110 victory

New York Knicks' Reggie Bullock, top center, fights for a rebound with Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig (12) and Deandre Ayton (22) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – Devin Booker scored 33 points and the Phoenix Suns capped a grueling road trip with a 118-110 victory Monday night that snapped the New York Knicks' nine-game winning streak.

Chris Paul scored the final seven Phoenix points as the Suns held on to finish 3-2 on their trip that included visits to the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Beaten a day earlier by Brooklyn, they fell behind by 15 quickly in this one before gaining control in the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges added 21 points, Paul had 20 and Cameron Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the final period after the game was tied at 87 through three.

But even after going ahead by nine with 2:53 to play, the Suns couldn't finish it off until Paul hit a couple jumpers and then a 3-pointer with 14.55 seconds remaining to close out the win.

Derrick Rose had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who were on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 18 points but was off his form from most of the streak, shooting just 6 for 17 with six rebounds and four assists.

The Suns started their trip by beating Milwaukee and Philadelphia, but then fell in Boston and Brooklyn, giving them consecutive losses for the first time since a three-game skid in late January.

It appeared they might be headed for another when the Knicks made 18 of their first 25 shots, taking a 44-29 lead. Phoenix didn't lead until 1:31 remained in the third quarter, but Bridges and Johnson got hot in the fourth to send the Suns in front.

TIP-INS

