Merzlikins shuts out Red Wings, Blue Jackets win in shootout

Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Detroit Red Wings' Sam Gagner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Laine deked Thomas Greiss and beat him between the pads to lead off. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins denied Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne, and Bjorkstrand's shot sealed the win.

“I can’t remember the last time we won. It feels good,” Laine said.

Merzlikins, who had 41 saves and made two great stops in the waning seconds of the overtime period, got his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career.

“He gave us every opportunity to win that he could," Laine said. “He was so, so good tonight. I think everybody saw that. He was just making some unbelievable saves all night long.”

Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost five of their last six.

The bottom two teams in the Central Division generated lots of chances but had trouble finishing mostly disjointed offensive pushes. It was a big one for the Blue Jackets, who would have lost 10 straight for the first time in franchise history. They were 0-7-2 and hadn't won in three weeks.

“I’m just happy the guys got to celebrate a little bit, getting a win," Columbus coach John Tortorella said. "It’s been a long time.”

