Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. – Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Thursday night to stretch their points streak to nine games.
Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19.
“I just try to make simple plays and all those little plays,” Teravainen said. “I try to be battle ready. … I think (I was) around the puck a little bit more. Otherwise, I think I felt fine both games.”
Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand. They clinched a playoff berth earlier in the week at Dallas.
Having Teravainen back producing offensively could be key in the playoffs for the Hurricanes.
“Looks like he really didn’t miss a beat, so that’s a real positive sign,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s nice for him to get a goal for his own confidence.”
Skjei was in his first game back after missing four games because of a concussion. He has a goal in two of his last three games.
Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory.