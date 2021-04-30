Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1

Detroit Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen (27) drives between Carolina Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette (18) and Jake Bean (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Thursday night to stretch their points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19.

“I just try to make simple plays and all those little plays,” Teravainen said. “I try to be battle ready. … I think (I was) around the puck a little bit more. Otherwise, I think I felt fine both games.”

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand. They clinched a playoff berth earlier in the week at Dallas.

Having Teravainen back producing offensively could be key in the playoffs for the Hurricanes.

“Looks like he really didn’t miss a beat, so that’s a real positive sign,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s nice for him to get a goal for his own confidence.”

Skjei was in his first game back after missing four games because of a concussion. He has a goal in two of his last three games.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory.

