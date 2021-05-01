LEADING OFF: Harper, Gregorius out, Tigers hitting just .199

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:

___

AILING PHILLIES

Slugger Bryce Harper and shortstop Didi Gregorius are out of Philadelphia’s lineup for now.

Harper has a sore wrist, the result of that 97 mph fastball that also hit his face Wednesday night in St. Louis. The pitch from Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera left Harper bloodied, but the star outfielder considered him fortunate he wasn’t hurt worse.

“I definitely had an angel on my side out there that night,” Harper said in a Zoom call.

“I was in a lot of pain,” he said. “I didn’t sleep well that night at all. And just the replaying in my mind the whole situation, thinking, you’re talking about a couple inches up or a couple inches over, we might be having a different situation.”

Gregorius was put on the COVID-19 injured list.

