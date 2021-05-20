PBA Tour Finals coming to Metro Detroit this summer

Some of the world's best bowlers compete at the PBA Tour Finals on May 4, 2018 in Allen Park, Mich. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – One of the Professional Bowling Association’s most important tournaments is coming to the official Bowling Capital of the World.

The PBA Tour Finals will take place June 26-27 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

What makes the Tour Finals so important? It’s basically professional bowling’s all-star game. The top eight PBA point winners over the past two years will compete for the coveted title: Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, Kris Prather, EJ Tackett, Bill O’Neill, Jesper Svensson, Francois Lavoie, and Chris Via.

Via, who, who finished at 9th place in points, earned a spot in the Tour Finals due to Jason Belmonte opting not to participate, returning home to Australia for the birth of his fourth child.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, June 26

12 p.m. ET – Group 1 Positioning Round: Troup, Tackett, O’Neill, Via

2 p.m. ET – Group 2 Positioning Round: Simonsen, Prather, Svensson, Lavoie

Sunday, June 27

12 p.m. ET – Group 1 Stepladder Finals

2 p.m. ET – Group 2 Stepladder Finals

4 p.m. ET – Championship Match

And the news gets even sweeter:

For the first time since March 2020, 300 fans will be able to cheer for the world’s best bowlers at the historic Thunderbowl Arena Bay while following Covid-19 health and safety protocols to protect the safety of the PBA players and staff.

All ticketholders will be required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose at all times except while actively eating or drinking in their ticketed area. Tickets are available for Saturday and Sunday’s competition at eventbrite.com.

Single-day ticket prices for the 2021 PBA Tour Finals are as follows:

General Admission Sale: $20

Bleacher Seating Sale: $30

It doesn’t get much better than the PBA bringing one of its most prestigious championships here. I’ve actually delayed a vacation so I can be here for this, and I hope to see you there!